The death has occurred of Batishchew Oleksiy

High Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow and formerly of Ukraine, peacefully on 24th June, 2023.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Natalia, son Dmytro, daughter Anastasiia, grandchildren, mother Nina, relatives, friends & his work colleagues at Ballyhane Stud, Leighlinbridge.

Requiem Mass in Saint Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Tuesday evening at 5pm, followed by private cremation.