Carlow man given six months’ prison sentence

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A CARLOW man who received his fourth conviction for drug-related offences was given a six months’ prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

Lee Keating (42) of St Killian’s Crescent, Staplestown Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to possession of drugs at New Oak estate.

Court presenter Sgt Hud Kelly said the local drugs unit was carrying out a patrol on 3 October last and observed the defendant leaving a known drug user’s property.

The defendant was searched and found with €150 of Alprazolam.

The defendant had a number of previous convictions, including three for drug-related offences.

He had received suspended sentences for similar offences, but defending solicitor Joe Farrell said these offences predated these matters.

Mr Farrell said his client had told him he had not picked up any new charges since October.

Judge Geraldine Carthy noted the defendant had previously been given opportunities and imposed a six-month prison sentence.

Recognisance was fixed in event of appeal, which included a €50 cash lodgment, the defendant reside at an address in Bridewell Lane, Carlow, be of sober habit, sign on three times a week at Carlow Garda Station and abide by a curfew.

The defendant subsequently lodged an appeal and was released from custody.

