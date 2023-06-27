Carlow woman jailed for burglary at vacant property

A CARLOW woman was given a two months’ sentence for burglary of a vacant property last week.

Nicola Brennan (32) of Ballyconnell, Shillelagh pleaded guilty to burglary at Ballydarton, Fenagh on 20 August 2020 at last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court.

Court presenter Sgt Hud Kelly said the defendant and others entered a vacant property under renovation at Ballydarton and took a door key.

Ms Brennan made full admissions when interviewed. Ms Brennan has 54 previous convictions, the majority for road traffic offences. The court was told that the defendant had been held in custody on remand for close to a year and was awaiting trial for serious offences.

Mr Farrell said that his client had not personally taken the key or damaged property in the incident.

“She was not in positive company,” he said.

Mr Farrell said the court would be familiar with his client, but she had been a “model prisoner” in custody.

“She has not picked up any P19s (a disciplinary report) and has managed to detox from substances she had difficulty with.”

Mr Farrell appealed to the judge not to impose a sentence on this charge and suggested a suspended sentence.

Judge Geraldine Carthy imposed a two-month prison sentence. Legal aid was assigned in the case.