Many heart failure patients feel abandoned after leaving hospital, survey finds

More than a quarter of heart failure patients in Ireland feel abandoned after being discharged from hospital, a survey has revealed.

Three quarters of patients say their psychological needs to help them cope with the chronic disease are not being met, according to the Irish Heart Foundation research.

The charity is meeting a delegation of TDs and Senators in Leinster House on Tuesday to express alarm over the “persistent under-prioritisation in care”.

“The needs of heart failure patients in Ireland” survey found that 74 per cent said their psychological support needs were not being met, half are failing to get the cardiac rehabilitation they need, while almost 40 per cent of working age patients have neither a medical card nor GP visit card.

Heart failure occurs when the organ stops working as well as it should and finds it more difficult to pump blood around the body efficiently.

There are more than 10,000 new cases in Ireland every year and at least 90,000 people are living with the condition.

Over a third (36 per cent) experience a five-year mortality, higher than for most cancers and it accounts for an estimated 7 per cent of all in-patient bed days in Irish hospitals.

Medical cards

The Irish Heart Foundation will ask politicians to create a national Heart Failure Registry and give medical cards to all heart failure patients.

The charity also wants to see expansion of services to tackle the psychological impact of the disease – currently available in just four hospitals nationwide.

Pauline O’Shea (50), who was diagnosed with heart failure 11 years ago, said the condition can affect people at any stage of their life.

“Heart failure affects people of all ages and stages of life in Ireland, a large proportion of whom can be of working age, but unable to work or having to work part time,” she said.

“People in my situation have been invisible and we need to be recognised; there are thousands like me, who went from a two income household, to one, but still face mortgages, bills and medical costs and have dependants to support.

“The least we deserve is a medical card once diagnosed with heart failure.”

Dr Angie Brown, consultant cardiologist and medical director with the Irish Heart Foundation, said awareness and understanding of the condition among both the public and policymakers is low.

“This is contributing to a persistent, long-term under-prioritisation of heart failure,” she said.