Mary Lou McDonald ‘recovering well’ after surgery

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is recovering after undergoing surgery in hospital.

The Dublin Central TD tweeted to say the operation took place on Friday and she expects to be back in action in a “number of weeks”.

Personal news: I had surgery on Friday and am now recovering well. I expect to be back in action in a number of weeks. A million thanks to all the incredible staf at @RotundaHospital for your excellent care and kindness. Go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir. Onwards and upwards — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) June 27, 2023

Ms McDonald thanked staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their “excellent care and kindness.”