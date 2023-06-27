Mary Lou McDonald ‘recovering well’ after surgery

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is recovering after undergoing surgery in hospital.

The Dublin Central TD tweeted to say the operation took place on Friday and she expects to be back in action in a “number of weeks”.

Ms McDonald thanked staff at the Rotunda Hospital for their “excellent care and kindness.”

