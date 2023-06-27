Part of large commercial building up for lease in Graiguecullen

  • Home >
Tuesday, June 27, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties are pleased to let part of this large commercial building in a prominent business park in Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Warehouse space of c. 16,000 sq. ft. is available to let in part of this large commercial unit at Unit 4, Barrowside Business Park.

Ample parking in the yard at the unit, it is suitable for warehouse storage and has racking systems in place. Ideal for large storage requirements.

Barrowside Business Park is well located for access to N80 Portlaoise – Wexford route and also N9

Full details and rent on application from DNG McCormack Properties on types of businesses suitable.

Guide Rent on Application.

More information here.

Seven pages of property listings in this week’s Carlow Nationalist

