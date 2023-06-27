Petrol station and apartment on market for €1.2m near Carlow/Wicklow border

DNG McCormack are presenting this commercial investment opportunity of a large site, retail unit and petrol station at Parkmore, Baltinglass with apartment overhead to the market for sale.

Consisting of a large site, petrol station, retail unit and 1st floor 3 bed apartment (tenant in situ is not affected) close to Baltinglass town centre. There is also a basement for storage. The retail unit is currently trading as Londis with petrol pumps on the forecourt.

Guide price: €1,200,000 . Further information here.

