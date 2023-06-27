  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Petrol station and apartment on market for €1.2m near Carlow/Wicklow border

Petrol station and apartment on market for €1.2m near Carlow/Wicklow border

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

DNG McCormack are presenting this commercial investment opportunity of a large site, retail unit and petrol station at Parkmore, Baltinglass with apartment overhead to the market for sale.

Consisting of a large site, petrol station, retail unit and 1st floor 3 bed apartment (tenant in situ is not affected) close to Baltinglass town centre. There is also a basement for storage. The retail unit is currently trading as Londis with petrol pumps on the forecourt.

Guide price: €1,200,000 . Further information here.

Seven pages of property listings in this week’s Carlow Nationalist

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tributes to outgoing chair of Tullow MD

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 4:44pm

Part of large commercial building up for lease in Graiguecullen

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 3:30pm

Special Olympians Michelle and Sam return with a haul of medals

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 1:24pm

Similar Articles

Part of large commercial building up for lease in Graiguecullen

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 3:30pm

Units to rent in Carlow Shopping Centre

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 9:33pm

Georgian period property in Carlow town up for auction

Friday, 23/06/23 - 4:55pm