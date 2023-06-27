  • Home >
Rachel turns over a new leaf with the launch of her memoir

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Colin Hayes, Niall Kelly and Mick Galwey

Mary Kennedy launched Rachel Doyle’s book ‘My Tree of Life’ in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge. Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie.

Some of the large crowd who attended the launch of Rachel Doyle’s book ‘My Tree of Life’ in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge

John and Susan Brophy

Brian and Siobhain O’Donovan

Rachel Doyle with Conal and Kathleen O’Boyle and John McGuinness TD

Cllr John Pender and his wife Mary, deputy Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor and Fr John Dunphy

Cllr John Pender and his wife Mary

Rachel Doyle with Mary Kennedy who launched her book ‘My Tree of Life’ in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge

Christopher and Mary McQuinn

Pat and Dympna Bramley

Christopher McQuinn and Hugh Maddock

Michael Moriarty and Valerie O’Hanlon

Martin and Rosaleen Nevin

Orlaith O’Brien, Catherine Rooney and Betty O’Toole

At the launch of Rachel Doyle’s book ‘My Tree of Life’ in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge were Kim Mackenzie-Doyle and Ashling Ward

David Walsh, Kim Mackenzie-Doyle and Blaise Brosnan were at the launch of Rachel Doyle’s book ‘My Tree of Life’ 

Blaise Brosnan and Betty and Lorcan Kehoe 

Pat and Paula Deering

Orla Fallon provided the musical entertainment

Some of the large crowd who attended the launch of Rachel’s book

Mary Kennedy launching Rachel Doyle’s book My Tree of Life  in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge

Bishop Denis Nulty with Dave O’Flaherty and Maria O’Rourke

Rachel Doyle with her husband Frank and sons Fergal (left) and Barry during the launch of her book My Tree of Life in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

“IT’S such a pleasure to celebrate another achievement for Rachel … it’s just a pity she has only a few friends,” quipped Fergal Doyle to the amusement of the hundreds gathered in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge recently to applaud its founder Rachel Doyle as she launched her book My Tree of Life.

The book is Rachel’s personal and business memoir, which charts the evolution of the garden centre business from its beginnings in 1977 as a part-time business, which Rachel ran out of her back garden, to the incredible multi-million euro enterprise it is today.

At the launch, TV presenter Mary Kennedy, business mentor and consultant Blaise Brosnan, chairman of HaloCare David Walsh and businessman Kevin Neary were the guest speakers and spoke warmly about Rachel and her achievements.

The formalities were introduced by Rachel’s son Fergal, while her son Barry concluded proceedings, describing his mother as an “inspiration”, whose book retells “a journey and something we all can be very proud of”.

My Tree of Life gives an insight into the woman who drove the business, what influenced her, the pivotal moments in the Arboretum’s development, the personal and business obstacles and disappointments that threatened to get in the way and ultimately the successes.

Speaking at the launch, Rachel said she was “a little bit emotional with all the nice things being said about me” and paid heartfelt tributes to her family, both the Candys and Doyles, her colleagues and many friends.

Rachel revealed that she started writing My Tree of Life about three years ago during the first Covid lockdown, looking back on her early life growing up in Clonmore, following on with the foundation of Arboretum and its growth over the decades.

“If I’d had known the hard work it was, I don’t know would I ever have started it,” laughed Rachel, who in its early drafts found it difficult to pinpoint what the book was – a memoir or a business book.

But, in true Rachel Doyle form, she wasn’t about to give up and started off afresh and the result is the insightful ***My Tree of Life***.

“I had many reasons for writing this book,” said Rachel. “The first was to help, to pass on the advice or habits that served me well, to encourage or inspire anybody with a business idea, even the crazy ones, to believe in their dreams because they can come true with hard work and maybe a bit of luck and the right team around you; but also to honour my family, or my families, I should say ‒ Arboretum and everyone who makes up Arboretum, from team members to suppliers and customers, is my family, too,” she added.

In particular, Rachel paid tribute to her husband Frank.

“Frank is always my rock, he’s been so supportive to me when I have one of my dreams … and I always said if dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.”

As Rachel is a self-professed lover of trees, each chapter starts with a beautiful, interesting or healing tree that Rachel admires or that has a quality that relates to the content of the chapter. Each chapter ends with a ‘Rachel’s Reflection’, an insight from Rachel drawn from her experience in business and life.

During the event, Rachel was described as passionate, driven, focused and a visionary; a ‘people-centric’ person, who is caring and a born leader.

Rachel is today executive chair of Arboretum, which employs 160 people across three garden centres. In addition to the flagship centre in Leighlinbridge, there is an Arboretum store at the former National Garden Exhibition Centre in Kilquade, Co Wicklow and Arboretum Urban Green, a version of the brand’s offering aimed at city centre gardeners, has just opened on the first floor of Chapters bookshop, Parnell Street, Dublin.

Rachel is a non-executive director of Westport House and a member of the advisory board of HaloCare. She is a much-sought-after speaker and business mentor and a source of support and inspiration for entrepreneurs and women in business, in particular.

My Tree of Life  is available in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge and can be bought online at www.arboretum.ie.

