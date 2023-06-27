Rachel turns over a new leaf with the launch of her memoir

Mary Kennedy launched Rachel Doyle’s book ‘My Tree of Life’ in the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge. Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie.

Brian and Siobhain O’Donovan

By Suzanne Pender

“IT’S such a pleasure to celebrate another achievement for Rachel … it’s just a pity she has only a few friends,” quipped Fergal Doyle to the amusement of the hundreds gathered in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge recently to applaud its founder Rachel Doyle as she launched her book My Tree of Life.

The book is Rachel’s personal and business memoir, which charts the evolution of the garden centre business from its beginnings in 1977 as a part-time business, which Rachel ran out of her back garden, to the incredible multi-million euro enterprise it is today.

At the launch, TV presenter Mary Kennedy, business mentor and consultant Blaise Brosnan, chairman of HaloCare David Walsh and businessman Kevin Neary were the guest speakers and spoke warmly about Rachel and her achievements.

The formalities were introduced by Rachel’s son Fergal, while her son Barry concluded proceedings, describing his mother as an “inspiration”, whose book retells “a journey and something we all can be very proud of”.

My Tree of Life gives an insight into the woman who drove the business, what influenced her, the pivotal moments in the Arboretum’s development, the personal and business obstacles and disappointments that threatened to get in the way and ultimately the successes.

Speaking at the launch, Rachel said she was “a little bit emotional with all the nice things being said about me” and paid heartfelt tributes to her family, both the Candys and Doyles, her colleagues and many friends.

Rachel revealed that she started writing My Tree of Life about three years ago during the first Covid lockdown, looking back on her early life growing up in Clonmore, following on with the foundation of Arboretum and its growth over the decades.

“If I’d had known the hard work it was, I don’t know would I ever have started it,” laughed Rachel, who in its early drafts found it difficult to pinpoint what the book was – a memoir or a business book.

But, in true Rachel Doyle form, she wasn’t about to give up and started off afresh and the result is the insightful ***My Tree of Life***.

“I had many reasons for writing this book,” said Rachel. “The first was to help, to pass on the advice or habits that served me well, to encourage or inspire anybody with a business idea, even the crazy ones, to believe in their dreams because they can come true with hard work and maybe a bit of luck and the right team around you; but also to honour my family, or my families, I should say ‒ Arboretum and everyone who makes up Arboretum, from team members to suppliers and customers, is my family, too,” she added.

In particular, Rachel paid tribute to her husband Frank.

“Frank is always my rock, he’s been so supportive to me when I have one of my dreams … and I always said if dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.”

As Rachel is a self-professed lover of trees, each chapter starts with a beautiful, interesting or healing tree that Rachel admires or that has a quality that relates to the content of the chapter. Each chapter ends with a ‘Rachel’s Reflection’, an insight from Rachel drawn from her experience in business and life.

During the event, Rachel was described as passionate, driven, focused and a visionary; a ‘people-centric’ person, who is caring and a born leader.

Rachel is today executive chair of Arboretum, which employs 160 people across three garden centres. In addition to the flagship centre in Leighlinbridge, there is an Arboretum store at the former National Garden Exhibition Centre in Kilquade, Co Wicklow and Arboretum Urban Green, a version of the brand’s offering aimed at city centre gardeners, has just opened on the first floor of Chapters bookshop, Parnell Street, Dublin.

Rachel is a non-executive director of Westport House and a member of the advisory board of HaloCare. She is a much-sought-after speaker and business mentor and a source of support and inspiration for entrepreneurs and women in business, in particular.

My Tree of Life is available in the Arboretum, Leighlinbridge and can be bought online at www.arboretum.ie.