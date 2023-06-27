Special Olympians Michelle and Sam return with a haul of medals

By Suzanne Pender

TWO Co Carlow athletes are feeling on top of the world this week after they returned home from the 2023 Special Olympics World Games glittering with medals.

Sam McCabe from Carlow Special Olympics Club won gold as goalkeeper on the Irish football team in Germany, while Michelle Kenny, an athlete with the Delta Centre, won bronze in doubles ten pin bowling, as well as fifth in team and singles competitions.

Their remarkable achievements have been lauded far and wide this week, with their families, friends and many supporters bursting with pride at their success.

“There will be homecoming celebrations this week, but everyone involved with the two amazing athletes since they were young are so proud,” enthused Shay Conroy from Carlow Special Olympics Club.

Sam (22) from Ballylinan joined Carlow Special Olympics Club over 11 years ago and attends every week to train for football and bowling. Up to 20 athletes participate in the football programme in SETU every Tuesday under the guidance of their wonderful coach Paddy Cahill.

In 2022, the team secured a wonderful achievement by winning the Leinster seven-a-side championship, so when the Ireland team for Berlin was selected, Sam was chosen as goalkeeper. He began attending training sessions in Abbotstown with his new teammates in preparation for the world games.

In Berlin, the Irish team won all their early rounds, leading to an exciting, nailbiting final against Morocco, with Ireland clinching the win to huge celebrations.

Michelle from Ballon is a long-time Special Olympics athlete and was one of the original members of the Carlow club, along with her dad Ollie, who was a wonderful volunteer. Michelle performed incredibly well in Berlin to bring home a fantastic haul of medals.

The 73-strong Ireland team competed in 12 different sports and also enjoyed the amazing opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium.

Carlow Special Olympics Club grew from the excitement of 2003 when the Special Olympics World Games were held in Ireland. Now, 20 years later, they are thrilled to see their athletes take their place on the world stage.