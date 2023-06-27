Time capsule buried in Co Carlow school is a ‘lasting legacy’

A SPECIAL time capsule filled with inspiring posters from schoolchildren all over the country was buried in Old Leighlin recently.

The green schools time capsule has reached its final destination at Scoil Molaise in Old Leighlin after a two-and-a-half-month journey around the country.

To mark green schools 25th anniversary of delivering environmental education this year, 25 long-serving green schools were chosen to create a poster with their hopes and dreams for the next 25 years and place them in the time capsule.

Some of the hopes for the future generated by the 25 schools included increased biodiversity, green energy, improved EV infrastructure and cleaner oceans, to name but a few.

The time capsule began its journey in early April in Coláiste Iosagáin in Dublin and made its way south, west, north and back east before being delivered to Scoil Molaise to be put in the ground for the next 25 years.

Scoil Molaise will receive a gift of An Choill Bheag (little woodland) as the backdrop for the outdoor classroom in which the time capsule is buried. An Choill Bheag has gifted four lucky schools a little woodland this year to mark its own fifth anniversary and will begin its planting season in October.

Speaking to the students of Scoil Molaise, green schools manager Joanne Scott suggested one student among them may be manager of the programme in 25 years’ time. “This time capsule will be your lasting legacy of your commitment to the green schools programme and all that you have worked for.”