Tributes to outgoing chair of Tullow MD

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

AN unorthodox cathaoirleach but an orthodox character. That was how the outgoing cathaoirleach Charlie Murphy was described when tributes were paid at the Tullow Municipal District AGM recently.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue made the comments affectionally as he recalled early morning calls from cllr Murphy. He described him as a unique character who brought something special to the role.

“You will be missed,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

“I am not going anywhere,” replied cllr Murphy for any avoidance of doubt.

Cllr Charlie Murphy newly elected Cathaoirleach Tullow Municipal District. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Cllr John Murphy said the outgoing chair had a great handle on various issues during his tenure, including the Tullow and Rathvilly masterplans and the cathaoirleach awards. Newly-elected cathaoirleach John Pender lauded cllr Murphy for his fairness and impartiality.

Cllr Murphy would also stay on the Tullow Town Team to ensure continuity following a proposal by cllr William Paton.

Housing officer Brian O’Donovan thanked cllr Murphy for his cooperation on behalf of town manager Michael Brennan and staff.

 

