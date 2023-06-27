What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

The crisis engulfing RTÉ continues to dominate coverage in the papers ahead of a Cabinet meeting on the issue on Tuesday.

The Irish Times reports that two Oireachtas committees are facing pushback from former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes in their efforts to investigate hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The Irish Examiner, Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star focus on the decision of RTÉ’s biggest stars to publicly reveal the full extent of their pay packages, as the State broadcaster prepares to publish details of a review into secret payments.

RTÉ will have to clearly break down how public and commercial money is spent in the wake of the payments controversy, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail reveals that payments to all of RTÉs top stars are set to be forensically examined in a trawl dating back 15 years.

In other news, the Belfast Telegraph reports that a healthcare assistant was “rightly dismissed from her job” for sharing a live feed of loyalist bandsmen mocking murder victim Michaela McAreavey.

The continuing turmoil in Russia and two tragic deaths dominate the front pages of the British newspapers.

Several titles lead on the response to the weekend rebellion in Russia with the response of president Vladmir Putin and mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Guardian leads on Mr Putin saying the West wanted the country to “choke in bloody civil strife”, a topic echoed in The Times which says the Russian leader thanked “patriots” for stopping their march on Moscow.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 27 June 2023: Enemies wanted Russia to 'choke in bloody civil strife', says Putin

TIMES: Russia shall not choke in bloody strife, vows Putin

The i also focuses on what it calls Mr Putin’s “fiery late-night speech” and says he has vowed to see those responsible punished.

Tuesday's front page: Defiant Putin vows Wagner mutineers will be punished

Other titles concentrate on Mr Prigozhin, the Wagner boss saying he could have taken Ukraine in one day in The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: I could have taken Ukraine in a day, says Wagner boss

The Financial Times also focuses on Mr Prigozhin as he denies his “masterclass” march on the Russian capital was a bid to oust Mr Putin.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 27 June

The Daily Star has some simple advice for Mr Prigozhin to stay away from open windows.

Tuesday's front page – 'BEST STAY AWAY FROM OPEN WINDOWS'

The other main stories of the day concern the deaths of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence and Nicola Bulley.

The Daily Mail reports on Neville Lawrence’s anger at the naming of a sixth suspect in his son’s killing 30 years ago.

MAIL: Lawrence father's fury at Met as sixth suspect unmasked

And the Daily Mirror says the new suspect – Matthew White, who died in 2021 – threatened a shopworker with meeting the same fate.

The Sun says “tragic mum” Nicola Bulley died within seconds of falling into a river in January as an inquest into her death got underway.

On tomorrow's front page: Nicola Bulley 'died in two breaths' as cop reveals mum's final moments after 'cliff-edge' fall into freezing water

The Metro focuses on the same story, which sparked a three-week hunt for the missing woman, declaring her death was not murder.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 NICOLA: IT WASN'T MURDER 🔴 Mum drowned in icy river within seconds 'with no harm by third party', inquest hears

The future shape of banking in Britain is on the front of the Daily Express which leads on a senior Nationwide executive calling on bosses and retailers to commit to keeping high streets alive.

The Independent looks at immigration with the UK Home Office admitting deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will not stop small boats heading to Britain.