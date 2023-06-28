Calls for ‘exorbitant’ cost of non-EU residence permit to be reduced

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A group representing migrants is calling for the cost of non-EU residence permits to be dropped in line with other state registration fees.

The fair fees campaign by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) said the “extortionate” annual cost of the Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card needs to drop in line with other European countries’ fees.

The group said it was recently confirmed that although an IRP card costs €300 for the resident, it only costs the state €20.44 to produce and deliver each card.

It said the IRP card fee doubled to 300 euro in 2012 and has not been reviewed since.

The MRCI said that Ireland’s €300 fee compares with €16 in Greece, €20 in Austria and €80 in Luxembourg.

The group is calling on the IRP fee to be dropped in line with similar fees charged for state registrations such as a passport, which costs 75 euro; or driver’s licence, which costs 55 euro.

Lijie Shao, spokeswoman for the campaign group, said: “Can you believe that a 10-year passport costs €75 and a driver’s licence costs just €55 euro, but the price of an IRP card is €300?

“It only costs €20 to issue. It’s extortionate and unwarranted, and we have no other choice but to pay.”

Vanee Renghen, another campaign member, said: “My husband and I have already spent almost €5,000 on the IRP card fees. This year we had to postpone my son getting new eyeglasses because we had to pay to renew our IRP cards.”

Ms Shao added: “The Government generates additional income off our backs because of where we come from.

“In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, we are being forced to make big sacrifices to make ends meet, and this fee makes it much worse. Reducing this fee would make us feel equal and valued in the country we call home.”