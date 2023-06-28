Club by club look ahead to Senior Hurling Championship

AHEAD of the first game in the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Senior Hurling Championship this evening in Netwatch Cullen Park, Kieran Murphy takes a look at the prospects of each of the clubs.

BAGENALSTOWN GAELS

Manager: Eddie Scally was a surprise choice but with the Bolger Cup final win over St Mullins under their belt he seems to have started to make his mark.

Captain: Craig Doyle

Players in/out: Brian Doyle has retired. Other than that, all is more or less the same from last season.

Verdict: They were up and down in 2022. In the group stages they were inconsistent and after beating Rangers in the semi-final, that inconsistency was in evidence when a poor county final first half against St Mullins was their undoing. If anyone is going to break the St Mullins/Mount Leinster Rangers stranglehold on the Carlow championship then it is more likely to be the Bagenalstown club.

If they were a golfer: Tommy Fleetwood. So near and yet so far when it comes to the majors.

BALLINKILLEN

Manager: Club stalwart, Pat English, comes back for another stint as manager.

Captain: To be selected

Players in/out: Shane Kelly, last year’s minor captain, makes the step up to adult hurling. Craig Wall is home from his army duties abroad. Ciaran Whelan has been carrying an injury and the club will be hoping he is set to make a recovery.

Verdict: It is hard to see them beating the top two so possible success for them will come in the league stages where they will be vying with Naomh Eoin for a knock-out place.

If they were a golfer: Lee Westwood can be very good on his day but even in his best years the majors eluded him. Ballinkillen could write a book on that sort of thing.

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS

Manager: Paul O’Brien is in his second year

Captain: Diarmuid Byrne

Players in/out: Similar panel to last year with Michael Doyle set to return after cruciate issues.

Verdict: After some impressive performances in the league stages last season they made their exit from last year’s championship at the hands of Bagenalstown Gaels. That hurt as they were going for a three-in-a-row. It is hard to see them taking over from St Mullins in 2023.

If they were a golfer: Brooks Koepka. You could say neither Rangers nor the American golfer have won the universal affection of sports followers. Perhaps that comes with success and no doubt the Borris based club have set the standards in recent years.

NAOMH BRÍD

Manager: Willie O’Shaughnessy

Captain: Adam Dunne and John Murphy are joint captains

Players in/out: No movement since last year

Verdict: In the same parish, there are three clubs, Old Leighlin, Ballinabranna and Leighlinbridge drawing on their players but with the split season this should not be as big a problem as it once was.

If they were a golfer: Take a pick of any golfer at the bottom of the Order of Merit trying to hold onto their card for next year. Eddie Pepperell or Ross Fisher are just outside the top 120 and must be feeling the pressure. The purple and whites know what it is like to be grafting for something at the bottom end of the league table.

NAOMH EOIN

Manager: A new face in Carlow hurling in Tommy Morris from Camolin.

Captain: Still to be decided on.

Players in/out: Jack Kavanagh has emigrated and Eoin Doyle is in Australia. Kevin Foley and Eoin Doyle are trying to shake off niggling injuries.

Verdict: It is hard to make a case for the Myshall club. Their form over the last number of years doesn’t suggest they can get into the knock-out stages. The game between themselves and Ballinkillen will determine this.

If they were a golfer: Luke McDonald. Like the English golfer, they are too bloody nice. The Myshall side need to find that bit of mongrel which was associated with their great teams of the past.

ST MULLINS

Manager: Maurice Aylward is still at the helm

Captain: James Doyle

Players in/out: Conor Kehoe is in America for the opening rounds of the championship but he will be back for the knock-out stages and earlier if St Mullins get through. Everyone else from last year is available.

Verdict: Champions again. Their intercounty players will feed off the Joe McDonagh Cup win. They are the team to beat but, crucially, they know how to win on the big stage.

If they were a golfer: Scottie Scheffler. There or thereabouts all the time and can never be written off.

JJ KAVANGH & SONS SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

ROUND 1

Weds 28 June – St Mullins v Ballinkillen, 7.30pm, Netwatch Cullen Park

Fri 30 June – Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Eoin, 7.30pm, Netwatch Cullen Park; Bagenalstown Gaels v Naomh Bríd, 7.30pm, Fenagh Training Centre

ROUND 2 – W/ending 9 July

Ballinkillen v Naomh Eoin

Mount Leinster Rangers v Bagenalstown Gaels

Naomh Bríd v St Mullins

ROUND 3 – W/ending 16 July

Bagenalstown Gaels v Naomh Eoin

Mount Leinster Rangers v St Mullins

Naomh Bríd v Ballinkillen

ROUND 4 – W/ending 23 July

Ballinkillen v Mount Leinster Rangers

St Mullins v Bagenalstown Gaels

Naomh Eoin v Naomh Bríd

ROUND 5 – W/ending 30 July

Mount Leinster Rangers v Naomh Bríd

Bagenalstown Gaels v Ballinkillen

Naomh Eoin v St Mullins

Semi-finals – W/ending 6 August

Final – Sunday 13 August