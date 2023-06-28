Death notice and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (née Coady) Main Street, Leighlinbridge, Carlow and late of Rathanna. June 26th, 2023, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, son John, son-in-law John, sister Nan & brother Pierce.

Mary, adored and much loved mother of Owen, Liz, Margaret, Richard, Breda, Cora, Mícheál, Caitlín & Ann. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law Fergal, Jeremiah, Bart, Ned & Anthony, daughters-in-law Alice, Geraldine & Helena. Very special Gran to Margaret, Maisy, Muireann, Ali, Michelle, Seán, Nuala, Molly, Aisling, Aoibhinn, Liam, Cathal, Cian, Jack, Kate, Caragh, Lucy, Luke, Daisy, Ned Óg, Bobby & Billy, brother Jimmy, sisters Ciss & Breda, sisters-in-law Mary & Nellie, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 4pm to 9pm and Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

