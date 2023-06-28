Locals embrace wellbeing initiative at Palatine GAA

By Suzanne Pender

BEING county champions hasn’t all been about trophies and medals for Palatine GAA this year, with the club also emerging as champions in their community thanks to participation in the One Good Club initiative.

Palatine GAA was successful in its nomination to represent the county in the Lidl One Good Club initiative, which is run in association with Jigsaw The National Centre for Youth Mental Health (YMH) and Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

The initiative is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme that aims to positively bring mental health awareness to clubs and communities.

Palatine GAA took on each of the five steps with gusto, running different themes, events and activities over ten weeks to demonstrate the five-a-day steps to look after your mental health.

In the first step, called ‘Be Active’, Pal aimed to show how a healthy body equalled a healthy mind and how a simple activity that fits into our daily lives can help boost our mood, wellbeing, sleep and much more. They held a Be Active Fun Walk on the busiest training evening in the club, getting parents and younger family members walking the track instead of sitting in cars. This was open to everyone, but the hope was to show parents that being active can fit into their busy lifestyles.

On St Patrick’s Day, the club brought the youngest members to take part in the Carlow town St Patrick’s Day parade and afterwards back at the club they held a Family Fun Day with an internal club competition alongside plenty of fun activities such as obstacle courses, basketball, egg and spoon races, face painting and added to the fun with an ice-cream truck and coffee dock.

With step two, called ‘Take Notice’, Palatine GAA wanted to convey the message of being mindful instead of mind-full. They wanted to get members of the community to take a few moments to notice, appreciate and be present with what’s happening around and within them.

The club chose to run two events to relay this message: the Buddy Bench, aimed at the youngest members of the club, and a photography competition for the wider community and all age groups. In the photography competition, they asked people to take a simple photo of a moment that allows them to be present and take notice of their surroundings – something that brings joy and gratefulness.

Keen photographer Pat Ahern judged the three winning photos and the winners were presented with their prizes.

The decision to roll out a buddy bench was to involve the really young members of the club, getting the message out in the simplest language to their SuperPals – the club’s four-to-six age group.

The bench was ordered from Tullow Men’s Shed and SuperPals were told their emotions are important and encouraged that if they are ever feeling lonely or sad that they now have a buddy bench where they can sit and one of their friends will take notice and go over to lend an ear, give them a hug or a high five to help.

Step three, ‘Connect’, shows how being connected impacts on our mental health in a positive way. To demonstrate this, the club ran two events – community blanket, a lovely way of making community feel a sense of purpose and meaning while providing a sense of belonging and pride. The second event was a HelloHowRU coffee morning, to increase awareness and understanding around the five steps to looking after our mental health. Members of Carlow Mental Health were available on the day to chat and show the amenities available in the local community, if in need. Lynda Maher Hair Studio kindly offered to become part of the coffee morning and ran it in conjunction with Palatine GAA.

Step four on the initiative is ‘Give’, with the main focus of this stage on showing people that by doing good we feel good. The club held four events to demonstrate this. The first was a family-friendly table quiz with 100% of the proceeds going to Carlow Mental Health Association.

For the next event, Palatine GAA found it was the perfect opportunity to ask their community to give, by donating blood at the local IBTS clinic. Carlow IBTS are hugely grateful for each and every donor who walked through their clinic.

The club also signed up for the National Clean Up programme this year and decided to add to it by making a butterfly garden, which children from the club now take care of. For the last event in the ‘Give’ step, the girls’ teams were asked to give thanks to their coaches by writing or drawing something for them. This demonstrated to both the coaches and the girls just how powerful little gestures of giving thanks can be.

The last step in looking after our mental health is to ‘Keep Learning’. Palatine GAA had lots of fun with this step, reaching most age groups in the club. First up was a knitting lesson, with Elizabeth McDonald, Mag McDonald and Monica Mullins teaching some of the younger members in the community how to knit to contribute to Palatine’s Community Blanket.

Palatine GAA asked Maurice Nolan from Dragons Lair jiu jitsu club to come out to Palatine to teach some new skills in the art of jiu jitsu to the U15 boys and had a self-defence class with the U14 and U12 girls.

Club physio Maura Murphy gave a lesson in injury prevention to the U15s, while world kick-boxing champion Billie Maher came out to teach the U9 and U11 boys’ teams. The Keep Learning events finished up with a SuperPals four to seven lesson in emotions from their coach, followed by some colouring, showing the club how they feel when they play football.

All of the Keep Learning events were such a great success. In fact, it turned out to be the most fun out of all the steps and allowed the teams and club to bond with one another.

The events were finished by handing over a cheque for an incredible €2,180 to Carlow Mental Health from the fundraising throughout all of the events. The community blanket and a memory wall, along with a photo album of all the events and how they connected to each of the five steps to positive mental health, was also shown.

The whole experience has brought a great sense of positivity, connectedness and pride to the club, while demonstrating the importance of looking after our mental health.

Palatine GAA is truly grateful to have had the pleasure of being part of this initiative and strongly encourages other clubs to take part next year.