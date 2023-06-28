New Oak housing estate celebrates its golden jubilee

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW town estate celebrated a very special milestone recently by welcoming life-long neighbours, friends and the local community to join in the festivities.

New Oak estate marked its 50th birthday with a Mass and refreshments afterwards, with over 150 people coming together to mark five wonderful decades.

“It was absolutely brilliant, the weather was fantastic and the turnout was incredible … we had third generation children and grandchildren here,” said resident Sharon Parker Byrne, who does trojan work in New Oak.

New Oak was developed in the early 1970s with 188 houses constructed, welcoming mainly families from Graiguecullen, St Mary’s Park and all over Carlow town to the brand-new estate.

“I would say that 99.9% of the residents here now are the originals, all the families and the next generations are still here,” said Sharon. “We have great neighbours and a great community here, which is fantastic.”

Residents marked the anniversary with an outdoor Mass held at the grotto in the estate, celebrated by Fr Thomas Byrne, and welcomed along public representatives, including cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council Andrea Dalton for her first engagement as the county’s first citizen, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, cllrs Ken Murnane, Tom O’Neill, Fintan Phelan and Fergal Browne and members of the local community gardaí.

The event also marked the 40th anniversary of the first Mass in New Oak estate, a tradition that’s been kept up over the years.

Residents participated in the Mass with readings and prayers, while they were also invited to take home a blessed candle to remember loved ones and residents no longer here.

Following the Mass, everyone enjoyed refreshments with New Oak’s oldest resident Joe Kealy doing the honours by cutting a birthday cake, while the children enjoyed goodie bags. The residents enjoyed a wonderful evening in the sunshine listening to music from David and John Whelan, the Mustang Sallys.

Sharon would like to thank the Túsla workers and Sean Dunne of Amenity Trust, who supported the event by cleaning and putting up decorations in the estate in preparation for the birthday celebrations and also Evelyn Dudley, who looks after the grotto with such care and attention.