No shortage of cash at Bagenalstown ATM

By Suzanne Pender

THE ATM at Bank of Ireland, Bagenalstown has not run out of cash since the matter was raised at council level and made front page news in The Nationalist.

Over a number of weekends, cash at the busy ATM ran out, leaving many users inconvenienced. However, it’s been filled with cash since the matter was brought to public attention.

Cllr Arthur McDonald told the June meeting of Carlow Co Council that in the weeks since The Nationalist story, the ATM has been fully functional. “I still think we need a second machine in Bagenalstown because a lot of people still need cash and it is needed by a lot of smaller business,” cllr McDonald insisted.