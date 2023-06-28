Opening date of Carlow burrito bar revealed

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Carlow town’s first buritto bar will open next week. Namo on Barrack Street will open its doors on Thursday. Namo is located next to Carpenter’s Pub in the premises formerly Crystal Chinese takeaway.

The proprietor is 24-year-old Naimul Hossein who also set up the thriving Namo burrito bar in Kilkenny City three years ago.

Speaking previously to the Nationalist, Naimul said: “We are flying it in Kilkenny and we hope to do better in Carlow because of the university,” said Naimul. “There is a lot of people from Carlow who come to Kilkenny for our food.”

The restaurant and takeaway will offer an array of Mexican food including burittos, tacos, quesadilla and nachos along with some surprises. The restaurant will have the capacity to seat around 30.

Namo’s Naimul Hossain

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notice and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, 28/06/23 - 1:00pm

No shortage of cash at Bagenalstown ATM

Wednesday, 28/06/23 - 12:55pm

New Oak housing estate celebrates its golden jubilee

Wednesday, 28/06/23 - 12:50pm

Similar Articles

Time capsule buried in Co Carlow school is a ‘lasting legacy’

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 10:31pm

Carlow woman jailed for burglary at vacant property

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 10:27pm

Carlow rises ten places in IBAL

Monday, 26/06/23 - 4:26pm