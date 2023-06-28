Opening date of Carlow burrito bar revealed

Carlow town’s first buritto bar will open next week. Namo on Barrack Street will open its doors on Thursday. Namo is located next to Carpenter’s Pub in the premises formerly Crystal Chinese takeaway.

The proprietor is 24-year-old Naimul Hossein who also set up the thriving Namo burrito bar in Kilkenny City three years ago.

Speaking previously to the Nationalist, Naimul said: “We are flying it in Kilkenny and we hope to do better in Carlow because of the university,” said Naimul. “There is a lot of people from Carlow who come to Kilkenny for our food.”

The restaurant and takeaway will offer an array of Mexican food including burittos, tacos, quesadilla and nachos along with some surprises. The restaurant will have the capacity to seat around 30.