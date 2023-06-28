‘Three dumb truckers’: Trains delayed as two bridges struck

James Cox

Three trucks have hit two bridges and a level crossing, leading to delays to train services this evening.

Bridges were hit at 3.20pm at Pearse Street in Dublin and Portlaoise in Laois.

The third happened at 4.20pm at Serpentine Avenue in the capital when a truck struck a level crossing.

Irish Rail has tweeted that “reckless driving by three dumb truckers” has led to delays of up to 30 minutes.