‘Three dumb truckers’: Trains delayed as two bridges struck

James Cox
Three trucks have hit two bridges and a level crossing, leading to delays to train services this evening.
Bridges were hit at 3.20pm at Pearse Street in Dublin and Portlaoise in Laois.
The third happened at 4.20pm at Serpentine Avenue in the capital when a truck struck a level crossing.
Irish Rail has tweeted that “reckless driving by three dumb truckers” has led to delays of up to 30 minutes.
Truck hits bridge Pearse St, Dublin at 15:20hrs…
Truck hits bridge Portlaoise at 15:20hrs
Truck hits level crossing Serpentine, Dublin at 16:20hrs…
Reckless driving by three #dumbtruckers causing delays up to 30 mins, trains have resumed, working to clear delays ASAP. 😡🚛
— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 28, 2023