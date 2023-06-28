Watch live: RTÉ appears before Oireachtas Media Committee

Additional reporting by PA.

Representatives from RTÉ are appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee following revelations concerns payments to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, who resigned from her position on Monday, is not appearing before the committee on health grounds. Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s director of content, also informed the committee of his inability to attend.

Members of RTÉ’s board and executive have arrived at Leinster House to give evidence to the joint committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media, following a scandal over misstated payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Chairwoman of the board Siun Ni Raghallaigh, board member Anne O’Leary, and staff representative to the board Robert Shortt arrived together.

Interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch, commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, strategy director Rory Coveney and chief financial officer Richard Collins arrived a short time later.

RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh has expressed “profound regret” about the misreported payments scandal, telling members of the Oireachtas Media Committee that the broadcaster “fell far short of the standards expected of us as an organisation”.

At the opening of a meeting of the media scrutiny committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “I apologise for this egregious breach of trust with the public.

“I am also mindful that this committee, and others, were in the past presented with information that was simply untrue. That was a breach of trust with you, the elected members of the Oireachtas, for which we sincerely apologise.

“The public, RTÉ staff, and public representatives are angry and hurt.

“We know that our bond of trust with the public is tarnished.

“We know that trust is precious, and that once lost, trust is difficult to regain.

“Step by step we will work to rebuild that trust.

“We will not flinch in this regard. We know that this will be challenging, but we are committed to doing so, in order that confidence in Ireland’s national public service broadcaster can be restored.”

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary (left), interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch (centre) and chief financial officer Richard Collins (right) arriving at Leinster House. Photo: PA Images

She also used her opening statement to restate how the issues were identified during a routine audit of the 2022 accounts, and addressed questions around whether Tubridy was paid an exit fee at the end of a contract in 2019.

“For the record, I want to confirm that he did not receive an exit fee,” she said.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said RTÉ was committed to working closely with the Government commissioned external review of the broadcaster.

She added: “I also wish at this point to acknowledge the upset and distress being caused to the independent production sector in Ireland, a community I know well. Their wellbeing is very much contingent on the wellbeing of RTÉ also.

“As I have said previously, RTÉ is an organisation of more than 1,800 people. I apologise to each and every one of them for the distress they are experiencing as they deal with the shadow that has fallen over this organisation.

“I want to assure this committee and the public that the board is committed to ensuring that we get full clarity on this, that there is accountability for it, and that it never happens again.”

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary has said she “did not construct” the tripartite deal involving the national broadcaster, star presenter Ryan Tubridy, and Renault as a commercial partner.

“I was not in the room, I was not part of the negotiations.”

Responding to a question at the media committee member from Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster, Ms O’Leary said: “When the negotiations had been done. I was advised by the then CFO and the director general there was a commercial element being introduced to this multi-annual talent deal, which was the first time anything like this had come to me.”

On two occasions, Tubridy’s agent raised invoices of €75,000 with a barter company – typically a middle party in a business negotiation.

The invoices for the payments referenced “consultancy fees”.

Asked if she advocated for the payments to be listed as consultancy fees, Ms O’Leary said she could not remember the “precise detail”.

She said there was an urgency to pay the invoices.

RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins said he had no oversight of the barter account payments relating to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

“You’ve got to understand, the barter account was under the control of the commercial division – outside of finance.

“The director-general obviously took a close interest in this barter account. These transactions were processed through the barter account.”

He said he was oblivious to the payments under the barter account: “They came on my radar when they were raised by the auditors in March 2023.”

Mr Collins said when the misstated figures for Tubridy’s earnings were published, the finance division “can only report what we know and what we’re told”.

RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins said the mis-stated fees for Ryan Tubridy between 2017-2019 relate to a loyalty bonus he was owed which was credited against his earnings.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster asked Mr Collins about the €120,000 of previously undisclosed payments from RTÉ to Mr Tubridy between 2017-2019.

Mr Collins said: “This was an adjustment that was made to the figures.

“Basically, in short, Ryan Tubridy was due a loyalty bonus at the end of his contract of €120,000.

“That was never paid, was never accrued from the accounts, but for an unexplained reason that €120,000 was credited against his earnings between 2017 and 2019.

“That’s under investigation at the moment by [external financial services firm] Grant Thornton.”

He said this was signed off by former director general Dee Forbes and the CFO of the time.

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary has categorically said the decision to use the barter account for payments relating to star presenter Ryan Tubridy was made by former director general Dee Forbes.

Responding to a question from Fine Gael senator Micheal Carrigy, she said to her knowledge no other “talent deal” had come through the commercial department prior to the tripartite deal involving Mr Tubridy and a commercial partner.

RTÉ board chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh (left), board member Anne O’Leary (back centre) and staff representative to the board Robert Shortt (right) arriving at Leinster House. Photo: PA Images

RTÉ interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch has said that underwriting commercial payments to Ryan Tubridy should never have happened and led to incorrect fee figures being published.

He said the verbal guarantee made on May 7th, 2020, by RTÉ to underwrite the commercial payments to Mr Tubridy was “critical” and the “significant thing at the centre of this”.

When the sponsor did pull out, he told the committee that “RTÉ should have declared Ryan Tubridy’s earnings”.

He said he was not aware of the full aspects of the commercial deal.

“I had absolutely no awareness of how this deal was operationalised, in terms of where it was paid from or the relationship with the client, no.”

He added: “What happened here was, it comes back to the underwriting of this arrangement, because RTÉ should never underwrite a commercial agreement and, in relation to a talent, to say that they will pay out of public funds to that talent.

“So that is what then led to incorrect figures being published, completely lacking in transparency and a complete breach of corporate governance.”

Adrian Lynch said Ryan Tubridy’s agent was “particularly focused” on getting a guarantee and that the legal position was that it should not be provided.

“I’ve reviewed some of the correspondence around this and the agent was particularly focused on getting a guarantee, which there was no record that – outside of the verbal agreement – that this was provided, and the legal position was it shouldn’t be provided,” he told the committee.

He added each presenter “has a right to representation if they so wish”.

“As an agent, he (Noel Kelly of NK Management) is going to derive the best bargain he can for his clients.”

He said that it was not clear who initiated the idea of the payments from 2020-2022 being labelled as “consultancy services”.

When asked by Senator Shane Cassells whether Ryan Tubridy would appear back on RTÉ Radio, Mr Lynch said: “At the moment, obviously, for editorial reasons, it’s impossible for Ryan Tubridy (to be) back on air.”

When asked would he be back on air in the long term, Mr Lynch added: “Again, I would just say for editorial reasons, he is not on air at the moment.”

RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh said former director-general Dee Forbes had been invited to participate in a process with an intermediary prior to her resignation.

She was responding to Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who also called for a garda investigation into the payments scandal.

He said RTÉ must take the public for “patsies and fools”.

“It’s unbelievable. I mean, Putin wouldn’t get away with some of the tricks you got away with.”

Robert Shortt, RTÉ’s economics correspondent and staff representative on the broadcaster’s board, told the committee of the challenge in rebuilding trust in the organisation.

“Many of my colleagues have spoken far more eloquently than I could about the anger that they felt,” he said.

“We also had the protests yesterday, but my colleagues are also acutely aware of the need to keep doing their jobs, and they’re committed to keep doing their jobs. I think that’s going to be a key part of rebuilding trust in RTÉ.”

Labour senator Marie Sherlock pressed RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary on the two €75,000 invoices paid out to Mr Tubridy’s agent in 2022 and queried why she had not asked questions about the transactions.

“I’m not normally somebody who raises invoices, that’s not part of what I do,” she replied.

“So, this was an unusual situation where I was asked by the director general to raise invoices or to advise my assistant to raise invoices for NKM (management company).”

She added: “The way I understood it at the time was that there was no budget, the director general didn’t have a budget at her disposal and she asked me to use the barter account.”

RTÉ interim director general Adrian Lynch said that correspondence around the undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy represented “the total opposite” of good governance and transparency.

He said: “This is not good reading in terms of corporate governance or transparency, in fact it’s the total opposite.

“So, from an exec board point of view, we absolutely own the fact that this feels siloed, fragmented.”

Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan said his first memories of RTÉ were of Bosco.

“My first memories were of Bosco and his magic door, and then you have obviously 40 coats with his 50 pockets, and it clearly seems to me that Bosco and his magic door are clearly still present in RTÉ, and so are his 40 coats and his 50 pockets, and I think that culture has to be changed, it has to be stamped out, and I’m not sure if the current executive board are the people who can do that, but we’ll see what happens.”

RTÉ board chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh said the management of the organisation has to “seriously be addressed”.

“We have very much a cultural issue within the organisation, you can see, this is why we’re here,” she told the committee.

“It’s a culture that’s in there that accepts that ‘well, that’s approved by the DG, so I’m not going to talk about it’.

“I think all of the people here (RTÉ executives) would agree here now that that’s wrong.

“For the board and for me, and I’m only there seven months, but for me that was the shocking part of it as well, that there wasn’t the conversations that we all would assume would happen, but each of them in their own individual area … it’s siloed.”

She added: “Culture comes from the top down and there’s a role for the executive board now to actually own what the issues are here and discuss it with the board.

“We have to talk that through in terms of how that has permeated right down into the organisation.”

All seven witnesses before the committee were asked if they were aware of the guaranteeing and underwriting of the undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy.

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary answered that she only knew about the commercial element of the deal and said it was clear to her subsequently that it was underwritten by RTÉ.

She said she first saw the invoices in March of this year, but that an invoice had been raised previously within her office in May 2020. She said that Mr Tubridy’s name was not on the invoices.

“It became obvious to me that there was obviously some commitment to pay the money when I was asked to raise the invoices, but I only found out subsequently that it was underwritten,” she said.

“They were raised in my office but I didn’t see the invoices. I didn’t see the actual terminology of the invoices.

“The conversation about whether ‘consultancy fees’, which I’ve said consistently, it may well have been a conversation (between) me and the director general, but I don’t want to say it was because I cannot remember the precise conversation.”