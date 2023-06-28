Young man who died in Greece named locally

Wednesday, June 28, 2023


Rory Deegan

The 22-year-old man from Cullohill who was found after a drowning incident in a swimming pool in Greece on Sunday has been named locally as Rory Deegan.

Rory, along with a number of his friends had travelled to Greece to find some work during the summer, a number of weeks ago.

The young man is a member of the well-known and well-respected family in the area who own a Centra store in nearby Urlingford in Kilkenny.

His grandfather and father Donal and Joe are very well-known in Laois GAA circles. Both played hurling for The Harps in Durrow as did Rory who played on the Junior team last season and reached the division C final where he scored a goal.

A past pupil of Coláiste Mhuire in nearby Johnstown he was studying in Technological University of the Shannon.

He is survived by his parents Joe and Diane, his brothers Conor, Barry, Ross and Jack and his sister Rachel.

Local Fine Gael councillor John King said: “There is a huge shadow of darkness hanging over Cullohill. Rory’s death is a huge loss to his family and a huge loss to the wider area.

“The Deegan family are held in very high regard and are very well respected in the Cullohill/Durrow areas where they are involved in several local organisations. It’s an awful tragedy. No family should have to deal with such a loss of a loved one at such a young age.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Rory’s family.

