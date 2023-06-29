  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Charming four-bed in east Carlow provides wonderful family home

Charming four-bed in east Carlow provides wonderful family home

Thursday, June 29, 2023

View from garden

This charming 4 bed detached home in east Carlow is located on an exceptional 1.33 acres (0.54 HA) elevated site. The Rectory in Hacketstown is located in close proximity to town centre but the house and gardens have splendid views over the Wicklow hills including Lugnaquillia.  The entire site is zoned low density housing which  offers the possibility of building a house/houses on  the town side of the site.  The Rectory is a property of immense character and  potential, a really magnificent site with mature beech  and other species.  The gardens have been lovingly developed over the  years and provide a natural children’s playground.  It has been a wonderful family home for the owners who are now downsizing. Price: €295,000. BER: E2. More information here.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Man gets 10 month sentence for burglary at Carlow court

Thursday, 29/06/23 - 8:05pm

Town hall plaza should be used more often

Thursday, 29/06/23 - 1:00pm

Newtown Dunleckney rolls out the red carpet for the McDonagh Cup

Thursday, 29/06/23 - 12:53pm

Similar Articles

Petrol station and apartment on market for €1.2m near Carlow/Wicklow border

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 3:44pm

Part of large commercial building up for lease in Graiguecullen

Tuesday, 27/06/23 - 3:30pm

Units to rent in Carlow Shopping Centre

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 9:33pm