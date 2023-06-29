Charming four-bed in east Carlow provides wonderful family home

This charming 4 bed detached home in east Carlow is located on an exceptional 1.33 acres (0.54 HA) elevated site. The Rectory in Hacketstown is located in close proximity to town centre but the house and gardens have splendid views over the Wicklow hills including Lugnaquillia. The entire site is zoned low density housing which offers the possibility of building a house/houses on the town side of the site. The Rectory is a property of immense character and potential, a really magnificent site with mature beech and other species. The gardens have been lovingly developed over the years and provide a natural children’s playground. It has been a wonderful family home for the owners who are now downsizing. Price: €295,000. BER: E2. More information here.