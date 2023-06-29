Conor McGregor’s pub granted new drinks license to cover extensions

Ray Managh

MMA star Conor McGregor’s venture company has been granted a drinks license covering the extensions he has made to The Black Forge Inn, part of his increasing Dublin pub empire.

Judge John O’Connor, granting the new license on Thursday in the Circuit Civil Court, told senior counsel Constance Cassidy he accepted everything was in place to allow him to make the order.

Ms Cassidy brought the application on behalf of Jemi Ventures Limited, which owns The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh. McGregor also owns The Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh and The Waterside which is right in the heart of Howth.

The Black Forge Inn was acquired by McGregor in 2021 and Ms Cassidy told the court that Jemi Ventures had spent €2.5 million on a major refurbishment programme, which included extensions, with drinks areas in the pub’s back garden.

Ms Cassidy told Judge O’Connor that Jemi Ventures was applying for an extended license to cover the building extensions and the outside drinks area in the garden.

“Major improvements have been made to the pub in what can only be described as a significant expansion programme,” Ms Cassidy said.

She said the Garda and the fire authorities had intimated they had no objections to the granting of the license in that all planning permissions for the extensions had been fully adhered to.

Judge O’Connor said he had been satisfied the court could make the order sought.

The Black Forge Inn has already won awards for its food and has become one of the capital’s top party spots. A number of celebrities, friends of McGregor, have already downed a few pints in the establishment.