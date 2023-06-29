Man gets 10 month sentence for burglary at Carlow court

A MAN who stole several hundred euro in a burglary at the Charlotte Rooms was given a ten months’ prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

Sean McHugh (28) of Barrow Mews, Portarlington, Co Laois had pleaded guilty to burglary at The Charlotte Rooms in October 2021.

Evidence had previously been heard that Mr McHugh stole €410 in cash, a Visa debit card and 1,700 rupees belonging to house manager Anand Ashok.

The injured party had collected rent from some of the tenants in the Charlotte Rooms, where he also lived, and that he left the money in an envelope in his room before it went missing. CCTV footage showed the defendant, whose girlfriend was staying in the property at the time, taking the money and other items.

The court was told that Mr McHugh is currently in custody serving a three months’ prison sentence. Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client would accept a custodial sentence and would not be making an appeal.

Judge Geraldine Carthy noted that a bench warrant had been issued in proceedings and also the probation report indicated the defendant’s regret at his actions.

Judge Carthy imposed a ten months’ prison sentence. Mr Farrell quickly asked for recognisance to be fixed in event of appeal.

A bemused Judge Carthy said the defendant had indicated he was not going to lodge an appeal.

Mr Farrell said he at least had to talk to his client about an appeal due to the length of the sentence.

The court was later told that Mr McHugh did not wish to make an appeal.