Newtown Dunleckney rolls out the red carpet for the McDonagh Cup

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Paul Doyle captain of the senior Carlow hurlers and the Joe McDonagh Cup with pupils and staff on a recernt visit to Newtown Dunleckney NS

Members of the Newtown Dunleckney NS camogie team with their own cup as winners of the Cumann na mBunscoil division 2 camogie final with captain of Carlow hurling team Paul Doyle and the Joe McDonagh Cup during a visit to the school

Paul Doyle captain of the senior Carlow hurlers with his nephews Aidan and Dara Murphy 

By Suzanne Pender

THE Carlow colours flew high in Newtown Dunleckney NS recently when the school rolled out the red carpet to welcome the Joe McDonagh Cup and Carlow senior hurling captain Paul Doyle.

The pupils gave Paul a rousing welcome and were delighted to get their hands on the cup following a terrific season for the senior hurlers.

Paul’s nephews Aidan and Dara Murphy are pupils at the school and they were proud to give their uncle a deserved hero’s welcome.

It was a great season also for the wonderful Newtown Dunleckney camogie team, who recently emerged as winners in the Cumann na mBunscol div 2 final.

The school also took the opportunity to celebrate the girls’ terrific win, with the two cups on display for all to enjoy.

Members of the Carlow senior hurling team have been out and about to schools, GAA clubs and local communities over the past few weeks with the Joe McDonagh cup, promoting the game and highlighting the success that is possible with commitment and hard work – well done lads.

 

