Permanent TSB wins Chamber golf classic

By Suzanne Pender

TWENTY-FIVE teams set off from the Deerpark course recently as part of the annual County Carlow Chamber golf classic.

The day at Carlow Golf Club was sponsored by Dooley Motors, with all enjoying a great day of golf and networking. Teams were welcomed to the famous course by the sponsors, where they had an opportunity to view some of the range, including the Fiat 500e and Commercial series.

Players were able to stock up on refreshments and snacks for their rounds before heading out on the course and returning for dinner in the clubhouse.

The winning team from Permanent TSB with 99 Stableford points included Michael Gardiner, John Foley, Paul Dundon and Declan Roberts, who go forward to play in the All-Island Chambers Ireland Golf Classic in the K Club on 12 October.

Runners-up on 98 points was Team Webster – John Webster, Ber Murphy, Tommy Fennelly and Jackie Murphy; and third on 96 points were Louise Doyle, Mary O’Connell, Geraldine Ryan and Patricia Moran, representing Tully’s Travel.

The gents’ longest drive was won by Mark Delaney, with Patricia Moran winning the ladies’ equivalent. And the prize for nearest the pin was won by John Butler.