Permanent TSB wins Chamber golf classic

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Team LSMQ of Gareth Keogh, Kieran Lillis, Darren Strong, Adam Hanley with Anthony Dooley of Dooley Motors; Colin Duggan then President of County Carlow Chamber and Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber                                                                                                                 Photos: Thomas Sunderland

 John Webster, Ber Murphy, Tommy Fennelly, Jackie Murphy with Anthony Dooley of Dooley Motors; Colin Duggan then President of County Carlow Chamber

Team Permanent TSB team consisting of  Michael Gardiner, John Foley, Paul Dundon, Declan Roberts with Colin Duggan, President of County Carlow Chamber

Tullys Travel Team Louise Doyle, Mary O’Connell, Geraldine Ryan, Patricia Moran with Colin Duggan, then President of County Carlow Chamber

Team Talbot Hotel Carlow team Daniel McCarthy, Mark Delaney, Patrick O’Sullivan, Derrick Dunne with Colin Duggan, President of County Carlow Chamber

Team REA Southern  Harry Sothern, Roland Bradley, Donal Booth, DJ Fahey with Colin Duggan, then President of County Carlow Chamber and Rowena Dooley of Dooley Motors

By Suzanne Pender

TWENTY-FIVE teams set off from the Deerpark course recently as part of the annual County Carlow Chamber golf classic.

The day at Carlow Golf Club was sponsored by Dooley Motors, with all enjoying a great day of golf and networking. Teams were welcomed to the famous course by the sponsors, where they had an opportunity to view some of the range, including the Fiat 500e and Commercial series.

Players were able to stock up on refreshments and snacks for their rounds before heading out on the course and returning for dinner in the clubhouse.

The winning team from Permanent TSB with 99 Stableford points included Michael Gardiner, John Foley, Paul Dundon and Declan Roberts, who go forward to play in the All-Island Chambers Ireland Golf Classic in the K Club on 12 October.

Runners-up on 98 points was Team Webster – John Webster, Ber Murphy, Tommy Fennelly and Jackie Murphy; and third on 96 points were Louise Doyle, Mary O’Connell, Geraldine Ryan and Patricia Moran, representing Tully’s Travel.

The gents’ longest drive was won by Mark Delaney, with Patricia Moran winning the ladies’ equivalent. And the prize for nearest the pin was won by John Butler.

 

