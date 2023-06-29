Robbie Keane responds to criticism over Israeli move

James Cox

At his first press conference since being announced as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager, Robbie Keane said he did not want to get into “politics” when asked about controversy over the move.

The former Republic of Ireland striker was announced as the club’s new manager on Monday.

“I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi,” Keane told the club website.

“My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare.”

Israel has been labelled an ‘apartheid state’ by Amnesty International due to its treatment of Palestinians.

Keane has been widely criticised in Ireland since the announcement of his new managerial role.

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews wrote: “Very very disappointing that Irish Football icon Robbie Keane would sign up with racist and apartheid Israeli club @MaccabitlvBC. Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!!”

Very very disappointing that Irish Football icon Robbie Keane would sign up with racist and apartheid Israeli club @MaccabitlvBC.

Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!! pic.twitter.com/n4ZPj8C57p — Chris Andrews TD #savemasaferyatta (@chrisandrews64) June 27, 2023

When asked about criticism at home, Keane replied: “I don’t want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it, I certainly don’t want to get into politics. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game, so I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question.”