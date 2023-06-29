Town hall plaza should be used more often



The large crowd who attended the homecoming for the Carlow hurling team

By Suzanne Pender

THE buzz created by the Carlow hurling team’s victorious Joe McDonagh homecoming could be recreated regularly if the plaza outside Carlow town hall was used more often.

Cllr John Cassin made the suggestion at the June meeting of Carlow municipal district and brought forward a motion calling on the council to “to use the plaza outside the town hall to host monthly events, for example: concerts, musicals, comedy shows, family shows.”

“The atmosphere that it could create in Carlow town similar to the Carlow hurling team homecoming would be of high economic benefit to businesses and Carlow people and further afield,” said cllr Cassin.

His suggestion was seconded by cllr Adrienne Wallace and supported by fellow members, with cllr Tom O’Neill describing it as “an ideal spot.”

Town engineer Barry Knowles pointed out that the new Exchange at Potato Market was built for the purchase of hosting events. However, council officials agreed to look at the potential of the town hall plaza.