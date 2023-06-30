Carlow defendant sentenced to six months for drugs possession

A CARLOW man was given a six months’ prison sentence for the possession of cocaine and cannabis at Carlow District Court last week.

Cole Walker (23) of Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to two charges of drug possession at Mount Leinster Park on 26 January last.

Two charges of possession of drugs for sale or supply were withdrawn by gardaí at Wednesday’s sitting the district court.

Court presenter Sgt Hud Kelly said gardaí executed a search warrant and found €90 of cannabis and €300 of cocaine on the property.

The defendant has 42 previous convictions, including six for drug offences. Mr Walker had previously received a ten months’ prison sentence for the sale or supply of drugs but was released from custody earlier this year.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client had a two-week-old baby, was living in Athy and had secured employment in the last month.

“He is doing everything he can,” he said. “He has spent time in custody and he does not wish to go back … you would like to think a leopard can change its spots.”

Mr Walker also faced an assault charged, which was due to be contested.

The court was told that Mr Walker had been subject to bail conditions, including staying out of Carlow, which had caused him issues and Mr Farrell hoped this condition could be relaxed.

“I’d ask you give him an opportunity; he has been given opportunities in the past, but things have changed, namely the birth of his child.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy said she had to take into consideration the impact of the defendant’s recidivist offending on society, as well as his own circumstances.

Judge Carthy noted the previous opportunities and six previous convictions for similar offences.

The judge ruled as outlined.

Recognisance was fixed in event of appeal, which included a €200 cash lodgment, the defendant reside at his current address at Gallows Hill, a curfew and the defendant stay out of Carlow, except for court appearance.

The assault charge was listed for hearing on 13 September. An appeal was lodged on Wednesday and Mr Walker was released from custody.