‘I was in denial for a long time about who I was’: says Carlow’s Pauly Kavanagh

PAULY was interviewed for issue 4 of the OutMag about her life being non-binary in the travelling community in Ireland. Since her previous interview Pauly has been kept busy with her work as a hairdresser in Carlow. When asked about how she felt reading her story in the OutMag, Pauly said: “I felt good having my story out there”. Paul was glad to share a more private side of her life. Thankfully Pauly received a lot of positive feedback and support from her family, friends and the community.

Pauly also said that someone had reached out and told her that they found her story inspiring to read. Since her previous interview with the OutMag. Pauly has begun to exclusively use she/her pronouns. When asked about the change she said: “I was in denial for a long time about who I was.”

Pauly said that making the change finally let her be who she felt on the inside. Pauly was relieved that many of her friends and family have been supportive of her decision but there are some who are still struggling with the change.

“I appreciate everyone’s support and I know it can be difficult to change how you speak about someone you’ve known one way for so long in a different way, everyone just needs their own time to get used to it.”

Overall Pauly claims using she/her pronouns feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders and she can finally be who she is.

Pauly first attended Pride in 2016 when she travelled with friends up to Dublin Pride. She recalls that it was amazing to see everyone around, all the colour and how everyone supported each other.

Back in 2016, Pauly felt that it was not an experience that she would ever have in Carlow. Pauly attended the first Carlow Pride in 2019. She said the day was amazing and one of the best days out she had ever had in Carlow to date.

Pauly believes that Carlow Pride has helped to change how people in Carlow view the LGBT+ community and that there is more support and understanding for the community in Carlow now than there was previously. “It has opened people’s minds to a broader perspective where they can learn about topics that they might not have ever heard about before”.

Pauly also attended Carlow Pride last year, this time wearing drag, and again was blown away by the support from the town for the festival. “It was amazing to see so many people, there was a real sense of community in the town, like everyone came together to celebrate”

As already announced on the Carlow Pride social media, Pauly has been announced as Grand Marshall for this year’s parade!

“I was so shocked when they asked me, I didn’t know what to say. All I could think was why me?”

The committee informed Pauly about how inspirational her story is and whether she knew it or not she was someone that other people in the community could look to and see that no matter what walk of life they’re from, they can be accepted for who they are.

Pauly said she had received amazing support from her work, friends and family since she has been announced as Grand Marshall. People have been saying how proud they are of her and that they couldn’t wait to support her on the day in the parade.

Pauly continued: “I would like to thank Carlow Pride for asking me to be Grand Marshall, it is a huge honour for me to lead the parade this year. I am also glad I shared my story because it gave me the opportunity to show people that it’s ok to be who you are inside no matter what community you belong to. We’re all in this together!”

To conclude the interview we asked Pauly what her hopes are for this year’s festival. “I just hope that everyone has an amazing day out and that people feel that it is safe for them to celebrate who they are.”

This interview was orginially published in the Out Mag which is free in this week’s edition of the Nationalist