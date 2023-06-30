Choral society hits all the right notes at epic concert in Berlin



Members of Carlow Choral Society were part of a performance of Brahms Requiem in the Berliner Philharmonie Concert Hall in Berlin last week

By Suzanne Pender

“PURE LUCK” shone down on members of Carlow Choral Society, who experienced the opportunity of a lifetime recently by performing and epic requiem alongside almost 1,000 singers in Berlin.

Thirty-four members of the choir travelled to the German capital to perform Brahms Requiem in the Berliner Philharmonie Concert Hall alongside almost 1,000 singers from 20 choirs, ensembles and individual singers from around the world, joined by a 60-piece orchestra. The special performance was part of Choralspace Summer Festival 2023, an International Academy for choral arts, orchestra and soloists and conducted by Simon Hasley.

The Berlin event came just days after Carlow Choral Society performed their own sell-out concert of Brahms Requiem to enormous success in Carlow cathedral.

“It was fabulous, stunning,” enthused Stephen Harland from Carlow Choral Society.

“It was just pure luck that our own concert of Brahms Requiem was the previous week so the timing was perfect for us to go to Berlin,” he adds.

The Carlow singers joined choirs from Greece, Norway, Germany and the USA for the uplifting performance set against the impressive backdrop of the concert hall.

“A few months ago, one of the choir members spotted on social media this performance of Brahms Requiem in the Berliner Philharmonie Concert Hall, which was welcoming choirs from around the world, and she asked if any of us were interested,” explained Stephen. “Thirty-four of us said yes and then we had 12 other family and friends who decided to come, too,” he added.

“We started rehearsing for Brahms Requiem just after Christmas, so to have the opportunity to perform it a second time was great,” he added

The society’s local performance was widely praised, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra,, soprano Ailish Tynan, baritone Benjamin Russell, Yvonne Collier on organ and conducted by Blánaid Murphy, musical director of Carlow Choral Society.