Molaise House in Old Leighlin is a large corner site in the centre of Old Leighlin village sits this detached three bed bungalow residence. With 130 sq. meters of accommodation the home is perfectly positioned on the edge of Molaise estate.

Benefiting from oil fired central heating and mains services this property while needing upgrades and renovation is the ideal starter or retirement home due to its proximity to village amenities. Price: €265,000. BER: D1. More information here.