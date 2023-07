Death of former President of St Patrick’s College

The death has occurred of Caoimhín (Kevin) Ó NÉILL Sagart, Monsignor. Formerly Trumera, Mountrath, Laois, Edenderry, Offaly and President of St Patrick’s College, Carlow.

Predeceased by his parents Liam (Billy) and Brigid and his siblings Barbara, Aengus and Siobhán. Cúis mhór bróin a bhás dá dheartháracha agus deirfiúracha Brenda, Diarmuid, Colm, Maria, Gráinne, Liam, Mairéad, Gertrude, Suzette agus Killian, nianna, gar-nianna, neachtanna gar-neachtanna agus gaolta. Sincerely regretted by Bishop Denis Nulty and clergy of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Saturday at 11am. Caoimhín’s burial will take place in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.