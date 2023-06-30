Dublin street to become traffic-free every weekend

Katie Mellett

The implementation of a traffic-free Parliament Street at the weekends begins this Saturday morning. Every Saturday and Sunday from July 1st to late August, pedestrians and cyclists will be encouraged to enjoy the street from 11am to 11pm without cars.

Parliament Street is located on Dublin city’s South side and runs at the junction between Dame Street and Cork Hill on its southern end to the junction of Essex Quay and Wellington Quay on its northern end.

To coincide with the traffic-free arrangements this weekend, Saturday, July 1st and Sunday, July 2nd, the Office of City Recovery has organised a series of family friendly activities to take place on Saturday and Sunday on Parliament Street, from 1pm to 6pm.

There will be magic makers, face painters, giant games and loads of fun for all the family. There will be traffic management on site during the hours of the traffic-free arrangement as well.

Once the traffic-free weekends commences, deliveries can be made on the street up to 11am.

Essex Quay and Essex Street will remain open with local access maintained between Essex Gate and Essex Street East. Information on the bus route diversions is available from Dublin Bus.

Emergency vehicular access will be maintained at all times as the emergency services will be able to access all locations on Parliament Street.

Permanent changes to Parliament Street are currently being finalised as part of the City Centre Transport Study, a draft of which will be published for public consultation in August or September.