Graignamanagh students awarded for community art project

STUDENTS at Duiske College, Graignamanagh embraced The Wind in The Willows as part of an innovative community art project.

Throughout the year, 35 transition year art students at the college have engaged with local community groups such as Graignamanagh Town of Books Festival and The Hub activities centre to create unique and innovative visual art. All these creative, collaborative and innovative student-led projects contribute to the TY students’ Gaisce Award.

The projects encourage the development of life skills, such as communication, management skills, reflection and decision-making.

A well-deserved event was held recently to honour the students for their work.

Mairead Farrell of the Town of Books Festival said: “They were fantastic – we gave them the theme of The Wind in The Willows and they created art around that piece. We are planning to put the final pieces in derelict buildings for the festival.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Town of Books Festival. It is hoped to mark the occasion with a bigger and better festival and to increase visitor numbers to the town.

The organisers thank the students and their art teacher William Watson.