By Niamh Byrne

This month we are celebrating pride. We have so many achievements to celebrate. But we also

have members of our amazing community in this day and age struggling to attain Healthcare.

The transgender community is being attacked globally by the far right. We need our allies to stand with us and say enough, this is not acceptable.

My name is Niamh, and I am a transgender woman living in Ireland. I’m hoping to shed some light on the state of healthcare for transgender people in Ireland and the wider global community. Healthcare is a fundamental human right, a right that has been denied to the transgender community.

People in Ireland are allowed to change their gender by self declaration to either male or female. Once you have this cert, you can apply for a new public service card which will hold your new gender and name if you so wish. Once you attain this card, you can apply for your new driving license and passport.

Currently Ireland has a new bill before this Seanad to combat hate crime and hate speech. If enacted, it will repeal the existing Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act, 1989. It will create new laws to deal with hate crimes, and more importantly expand the protected characteristics to include gender (including gender identity and expression) and disability.

On one hand Ireland is progressive with legislation, with the other hand they deny us healthcare. The healthcare service in Ireland is dismal for Trans people. In 2022 Transgender

Europe (TGEU) conducted a study of availability and accessibility of Trans healthcare in Europe. When the results were published in October, Ireland ranked the lowest. Ireland has one public clinic, which is under-resourced. Wait times for people seeking help ranges from 3 to 10 years. People lucky enough to attend the clinic are unfortunately diagnosed using an outdated model, which in itself is also harmful. This only leaves people with 2 options, with neither being ideal. Private or self medicate. Many people can not afford to go down the private route, and are left with the choice but to self medicate or wait for a public appointment. For those who can afford to go private the options are just as limited. There is one or possibly two private endocrinologists that will treat transgender people in the entirety of the Irish state. Outside of this there is an organization called GenderGP, but many general practitioners will not work with them.

I would love to say that this is as bad as it gets, but there are countries around the world far worse off than our tiny island. Unfortunately, the far right are leading a global attack against our small vulnerable community. Anti trans bills are being put forward to a government somewhere around the globe at an increasingly concerning rate. We need allies, the LGBTQIA+ community needs allies. This means more than just supporting gay people, it means supporting the entire community. Being an ally means educating yourself and the people around you. Take time to educate yourself on transgender people, rather than listening to people who have their own agendas. If you take the time to get to know the trans community, you will see that we are normal people who simply want to live an honest and peaceful life, get up in the morning and go to work and come home in the evening to spend time with our families.

This article was originally published in the Out Mag which is free in this week’s Carlow Nationalist