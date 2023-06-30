Kathleen Geoghegan shares story of her loving Mam and finding her identity

Carlow born Kathleen Geoghegan is very frank and open about her interesting and somewhat traumatic experiences in life. Kathleen’s mother, widowed at a young age, was a powerhouse of a woman. She strived to ensure that her children would receive the love and support which the family needed. She instilled a strong sense of justice in Kathleen who chose to donate to charities using her pocket money. The natural route for her was to volunteer with the Simon Community when she left secondary school.

Kathleen began to work with this charity in Dublin and it was an eye-opener for her. Despite being overwhelmed with the social issues that she was experiencing daily, she persevered with her role and became adept and confident in her position. There, she received several promotions and finally achieved the role of Housing Support Officer. In her personal life, things were not as straight forward. She had felt from a young age that she didn’t quite fit in to the norms of society but could never pinpoint the reasons why. Kathleen found herself being drawn to a group of friends who were part of the gay community. She was unconsciously immersing herself in literature written by or based on lesbians. In retrospect, she was looking for her own identity, not sure if she was bisexual or lesbian and trying to discover what her “tribe” was.

Kathleen recalls the freedom of visiting gay bars and clubs and being able to express herself as she wanted to. She discovered that she was attracted by a person’s mind, not the appearance of their body. Eventually Kathleen found herself in a same sex relationship and remembers that this was one of the happiest periods of her life. When returning home to Carlow for visits, she felt that she had to hide this identity with which she was comfortable in Dublin. One night, despite being advised not to share her relationship status with her Mam, she took a breath and told her. Her mother’s reaction was more that Kathleen could ever dream of. She asked her if her partner made her happy and if she was being treated well. Kathleen felt loved and supported at that moment. In time, she introduced her partner to the family and there was total acceptance of the relationship. She felt that she didn’t have to hide herself any more when home.

In 2004, Kathleen suffered a major setback; she was diagnosed with a rare brain condition which lead to many painful traumatic treatments and eventually, a gruelling operation. While Kathleen was enduring the constant physical pain and the insecurity of her future, her partner provided support, love and humour in her life and enabled her to get through each day. However, the women were still very careful that their relationship was a secret from hospital staff and medical practitioners as there was such a prejudice in the country against same sex couples. Strain of the disease, effects of the treatments and stress eventually put pressures on the relationship and after a time, Kathleen and her partner sadly parted ways.

Kathleen returned home to recuperate and found herself in another relationship, this being heterosexual. She went on to have to children but unfortunately, the relationship did not last. Having been so through so much herself, Kathleen recognised needs that her children were presenting with. She fought tirelessly for supports for them and found that many a time, the doors were closed to her. However, she has also achieved huge successes which have brought harmony to her family life. She credits Simon Lewis and the staff of Carlow Educate Together Primary School for their continuous understanding and support of her special family.

Kathleen’s journey is far from over. She still experiences symptoms of her gruelling illness and treatments. She has recently taken a break from a degree in Politics, Sociology and Community Studies in order to focus on her physical and mental health and her family’s wellbeing. As a former activist with Carlow LGBT, she recently connected with John Paul Payne from Carlow Pride and is enthusiastic about becoming a member of the committee. Her dream is to one day help create supports for young people growing up in Carlow as she recognises the lack of suitable programmes in the area. These supports would have been hugely beneficial to her when she was experiencing confusion regarding her true identity. Sadly, her Mam passed away three years ago and she has changed her name from “Kathy” to “Kathleen” in her memory; in this way she feels that she is reclaiming her childhood and living the life which she was always meant to live. She will be eternally grateful to her Mam for teaching her compassion, perseverance and open-mindedness and passing on the gift of being totally accepting of her children.

And Kathleen finally knows who she is.