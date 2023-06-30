Man arrested as gardaí seize cocaine worth €70k and €4k in cash

  • Home >
Friday, June 30, 2023

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized cocaine worth €70,000 and €4,200 in cash in Co Mayo on Thursday.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara.

The search, which was conducted by the divisional drug unit, occurred at a residence in Ballinrobe and was targeting criminality and drug dealing in the south Mayo area.

Approximately €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €4,200 cash was seized in addition to evidence of suspected drug dealing.

A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station in Mayo under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

