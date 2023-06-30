Public told ‘be mortgage ready’ for new scheme

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of the public considering purchasing their own home as part of new affordable housing scheme were urged to be “mortgage ready”. At the June meeting of Carlow Co Council, housing officer Brian O’Donovan stated that new ‘Affordable Dwelling Purchase Arrangements’ will be launched this August/September and those considering availing of it should prepare their mortgage arrangements and be “mortgage ready”.

He stated that the scheme for first-time buyers offered a discount of €75,000 of the market price of a house and he hoped a number of such purchases could be achieved this year, naming Cois Dara, Tullow Road as one potential location.

Cllr Fergal Browne said he was “bemused” by the number of housing schemes now available, yet there “wasn’t much action on the ground” in terms of building houses. In relation to private housing, cllr Browne said that while the council was granting permission for such developments, developers were “then not opting to build”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald agreed there was a lot of work being done by the department to encourage development, but it was “a slow, slow process and very hard to get going”.

He said the local authority should aspire to constructing 50% of the social housing need and not depend on approved housing bodies (AHBs) or other organisations to build.

Cllr John Cassin welcomed the scheme and asked about the minimum and maximum income limits to avail of it, while cllr Ken Murnane pointed out that “any new build” can apply for this affordable housing scheme, not just council schemes.

Mr O’Donovan hoped that any future development would include an affordable purchase scheme element to it. He confirmed that the local authority was piloting the scheme in Carlow town and then, where there is a demand, to consider other locations in the county.

He confirmed that the council had received 168 responses to the scheme to date, of which over 90% related to Carlow town.

Mr O’Donovan said the maximum income limit depended on the market value of the house, but that it was between €50,000 and €68,500.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue of separated or divorced applicants and asked if they were considered first-time buyers on this scheme. “Often, people in this situation are effectively homeless and I ask that they might be considered for an affordable home,” he added.