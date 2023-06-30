Record 12,441 people in emergency accommodation

Michael Bolton

There were 12,441 people in emergency accommodation in Ireland last month, according to the Department of Housing.

Figures for May show 8,742 adults and 3,699 children were homeless.

The figures do not include people in domestic refuges, direct provision centres or people were “couch surfing”.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said it was “very disappointing” that the numbers had increased again.

He said the Government was continuing to work “tirelessly to try and bring these numbers down and we will do all in our power to do so”.

Francis Doherty, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said “We badly need to turn the corner and get the number of people in homelessness down and keep it going on a downward trajectory.

“To do that we really must look closely at the type of social housing that is being delivered because ultimately, we need to know if we are going to deliver the homes that are the right size, that are affordable and in the right locations to provide pathways out of homelessness.”

“Peter McVerry Trust’s concern is that while housing output grows, the type of homes being delivered doesn’t adequately reflect the needs of people impacted by homelessness or even the main need of people on the wider social housing waiting lists.”

“Almost 50 per cent of the people in homelessness last month needed a one bed home, no other house type comes anywhere near that figure. This week if you looked at the total number of one-bedroom homes to buy on the market on daft.ie or myhome.ie of any type or price there are just around 600 nationally.

“So even if we bought every single one of those homes tomorrow you are only securing 10% of the homes we need to tackle the needs of single homeless people in May.”