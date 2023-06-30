  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy reveals pride in her Irish heritage

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy reveals pride in her Irish heritage

Friday, June 30, 2023

James Cox

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has said her father is a “proud Irishman” and that she has spent time in Co Carlow, where she has family roots.

Murphy, 36, is best known for her role as Alexis in Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

The Canadian actress told RTÉ Entertainment: “I do have Irish roots! They’re not as immediate as I would like, but my great-grandfather’s from Ireland and my dad, Frank Murphy, is a very proud Irishman, even though it was his grandfather so yeah, it’s in the blood.”

Murphy said she had visited Carlow with her family, “I went over with my folks a little while ago and we did a whole tour of where all my ancestors were”.

Annie Murphy also stars with Salma Hayek in a new episode of Black Mirror.

She added: “I want to come back so badly – it’s so beautiful over there.”

Murphy also spoke of her admiration for Cillian Murphy. “I could look at his face in terror and lust all day long – I think he’s so incredible.”

After Schitt’s Creek, Murphy landed the lead role in Kevin Can F… Himself, a dark comedy that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama.

Murphy also starred alongside Salma Hayek in the new Black Mirror season six episode Joan Is Awful.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Record 12,441 people in emergency accommodation

Friday, 30/06/23 - 2:54pm

High Court president wants details on investigation into alleged assault of Irish man in UK facility

Friday, 30/06/23 - 2:48pm

Psychiatric nurse found guilty of professional misconduct for stealing from care centre

Friday, 30/06/23 - 2:32pm