Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy reveals pride in her Irish heritage

James Cox

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has said her father is a “proud Irishman” and that she has spent time in Co Carlow, where she has family roots.

Murphy, 36, is best known for her role as Alexis in Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek.

The Canadian actress told RTÉ Entertainment: “I do have Irish roots! They’re not as immediate as I would like, but my great-grandfather’s from Ireland and my dad, Frank Murphy, is a very proud Irishman, even though it was his grandfather so yeah, it’s in the blood.”

Murphy said she had visited Carlow with her family, “I went over with my folks a little while ago and we did a whole tour of where all my ancestors were”.

She added: “I want to come back so badly – it’s so beautiful over there.”

Murphy also spoke of her admiration for Cillian Murphy. “I could look at his face in terror and lust all day long – I think he’s so incredible.”

After Schitt’s Creek, Murphy landed the lead role in Kevin Can F… Himself, a dark comedy that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama.

Murphy also starred alongside Salma Hayek in the new Black Mirror season six episode Joan Is Awful.