Stylish Faith has done it again!

By Suzanne Pender

THE doyenne of fashion has done it again!

Stylish Faith Amond was placed among the finalists at the recent Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing, with racing fans and Ireland’s style elite dressing to impress for Ladies’ Day.

Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, Faith from Milford, Carlow was included in the top ten finalists of the Best Dressed Lady competition.

The competition was judged by Aine Larkin, clinical director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and managing director of ACA Models Victoria Withers.