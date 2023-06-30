  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Teenager shot dead by soldier in 1975 was ‘entirely innocent’, inquest finds

Teenager shot dead by soldier in 1975 was ‘entirely innocent’, inquest finds

Friday, June 30, 2023

By Rebecca Black, PA

A Belfast teenager shot dead by British soldiers in 1975 was “entirely innocent”, a coroner has ruled.

A fresh inquest into the death of Leo Norney, 17, concluded with the finding that he was shot dead by Lance Corporal John Ross MacKay.

The former Black Watch soldier died in 2015.

Coroner Patrick McGurgan found it was likely Mr Norney’s killing was a “deliberate act”, and that Mr MacKay had expressed his intention to “waste” someone on September 13th 1975.

He said the other soldiers with Mr MacKay shot into a Mini car and gave false accounts of what happened out of fear of him to cover up what happened.

 

He was also critical of the Ministry of Defence, saying Mr MacKay had been convicted of a violent offence and served time in prison prior to the killing of Mr Norney, adding the soldier posed a risk to the public.

“I am satisfied that the deceased Leo Norney was an innocent young man who happened to find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time walking home from a night out and was shot dead by Lance Corporal MacKay, who planned to waste someone that very evening and expressed his thought to others in the patrol,” he said.

Counsel for the Norney family Fiona Doherty KC described the findings as “devastating” and thanked the coroner.

The original inquest into Mr Norney’s death in 1976 returned an open verdict.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

High Court quashes An Bord Pleanála’s refusal for Kildare homes

Friday, 30/06/23 - 5:14pm

Former Christian Brother jailed for indecent assault of five schoolboys

Friday, 30/06/23 - 4:50pm

High Court dismisses man’s claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race

Friday, 30/06/23 - 4:43pm