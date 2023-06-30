Terraced Carlow town property offers ideal investment

  • Home >
Friday, June 30, 2023

11 Granby Row, Carlow is located in a wonderful location between Carlow town & SETU (South East Technical University) Carlow at Kilkenny Road. This 4 bedroomed terraced property is an ideal investment opportunity. Currently tenanted with a rental income of €1,100 per month, this property, given its modest asking price, would make an ideal investment. The ground floor consists of a hallway, open plan living room and kitchen/dining room along with an additional living room. The first floor consists of bathroom and 4 large bedrooms. The property also boasts a large, fully enclosed rear garden. More information here.

