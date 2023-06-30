What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received eight planning applications between 23 and 30 June.

Bagenalstown: William Corrigan wishes to construct an industrial storage unit at Bagenalstown Industrial Park, Bagenalstown.

Shane Murray and Madeline Ronan wish to retain permission for a garden room as constructed to the rear of existing dwelling at Grange, Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Sinead O’Sullivan Currane wishes to construct a new two-storey dwelling house and domestic garage at Borris.

Carlow: Terry O’Brien wishes to apply for permission and retention permission for a development at Gorteengrone, Carlow. The development will consist of the retention of existing front boundary wall and entrance as constructed, permission to remove one existing entrance to the site and retention of existing temporary mobile home chalet-style building for a period of three years, pending the extension of the existing house on site. There is also permission for a single-storey rear extension to existing single-storey detached house.

Brendan and Orla O’Hara wish to construct an extension to the side and rear of existing dwelling house at College Gardens, Carlow.

Fenagh: Seán Murphy and Emma Dowling wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Lumcloon, Fenagh.

Rathvilly: Patrick Morgan wishes to construct a new dwelling at Mount Kelly, Rathvilly.

Tullow: John Brophy wishes to develop a grain silo and concrete yards at Castlemore, Tullow.