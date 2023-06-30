World class facility being built at St Laurence O’Toole AC

“It will be world class and it is in Carlow.”

So says St Laurence O’Toole’s clubman, PL Curran as work continues on the development of a state of the art eight-lane running track at the club’s premises in Pollerton.

The St Laurence O’Toole club has always set the bar high. It is estimated the project which is costing €700,000 will be ready for use by the end of August this year. To get to this stage, a huge amount of preparation had already gone in so that the world recognised company, Mondo Track and Field Surfaces, will arrive in Carlow and commence laying the surface.

“We had infrastructure laid. What we would call is having all the preliminary work done first,” points out P L.

“We put in the floodlights, put down the asphalt and tar macadam. That was done perfectly to facilitate the rubber surface that is going down on it now,” explains Curran.

The Mondo surface is manufactured in Italy and is prepared to withstand the various weather conditions of different countries around the world. The new surface in Carlow will be conditioned to match the weather conditions which prevail in Ireland.

Since the Barcelona Olympics and after seeing the extraordinary results at that event, every Organising Committee since then has made MONDO its choice for staging Olympic Games.

MONDO was also the choice of the Organizing Committees of 13 editions of the WA World Championships, including London 2017.

What is less well known is that MONDO is the perfect training surface for all levels of athletics, not just for competition or top athletes. The material is a vulcanisation of two layers. The top layer is solid, inherently non-slip rubber shot through with air beads creating an ideal combination of cushioning and traction.

The bottom layer has an open-cell, honeycomb structure that creates a skin of air pockets. The diamond-shaped walls of these air pockets flexes in all directions, augmenting the shock absorption of the upper layer and delivering exceptional energy return.

To date, more than 278 world records have been set on MONDO tracks. In fact, of all world records presently ratified by the International Federation, 70% have been set on Mondo surfaces – so many that MONDO has become synonymous with performance

Because of this, clubs that train on MONDO almost always see fantastic improvements in individual results, which in turn lead to greater interest in athletics in the community. At the same time, facilities with MONDO tracks attract athletes from a wider area and are preferred for important events.

Included in the plans are the development of the high-jump, steeplechase, long-jump, pole vault platforms while the hammer cage and javelin run-ups were previously installed.

It was a momentous day for the club when four containers pulled up outside the ground and unloaded the rubber surface, the glue and a railing for around the track.

“That is the same surface that was used for most Olympic games in recent years, especially in London which we went over to look at it being laid.

Contractor on site to oversee the project in Tony Patterson Sportsgrounds Ltd, lead by site manager John Patterson. On site are a very working team of Tudrel Taranu chargehand, with Ionel Taranu, Catalin Postolache and Gigel Murgw.

Finance was secured for this project through the LEADER programme, operated by Carlow County Development partnership CLG, Carlow County Council, Carlow Local Community Development Committee and the Department of Rural and Community Development

“The last two grants came from the Leader programme. Their CEO Annette Fox and Development Officer, Cherish Kinsella have been amazing,” praises P L who takes tremendous pride as he looks out on the track which is being laid before his eyes.

The club has secured other grants for previous phases from Sports Capital Grants, Carlow County Council grants, as well as the club’s own fund-raising projects, while St Laurence O’Toole’s club will contribute €200,000 towards this phase. The combined efforts will cover the costs of laying the track.

“Work is ongoing for the last two weeks and they are half-way through,” notes P L.

Athletes in the club have had to improvise their training schedules as the development continues. At the moment they are using their own indoor facilities while the local Presentation College and Askea Boys NS have allowed them to train on their grounds. P L is grateful to everyone who has given their time but he knows the club is looking forward to when it doesn’t have to rely on the generosity of schools and clubs in the area.

“The club has great members and they love what is happening. They have come in here. They have looked at it. They are so excited about it.

“Even my good friend, John Tracey (1984 Olympic silver medal winner), wants to come for the opening but I told him he would have to run the first lap,” says P L.

Knowing the Carlow man’s power of persuasion, there is little doubt that if Tracey does make it for the opening, the former Olympic hero will have to slip on his running spikes and gear.

While the facilities are intended for use by club members, Curran says athletes from other clubs will be welcome while the track will surely attract major athletic meetings such as schools and provincial finals.

“We are open. We are a community. We promote athletics. Anyone can use it but we need to manage it.

“The committee is excellent. I have to thank Billy Delaney our Chairman for his leadership and Paul Scott who is our Secretary, John Hayden our Treasurer and the lifeblood of our club are our coaches who give of their time and expertise to coaching. A special thanks to our President Fintan Phelan whose foresight was instrumental in securing the site for the club in the late seventies.

P L paid tribute to the great work and guidance on the project from our Consulting Engineer Bill Forristal and John Brennan Associates Quantity Surveyor. A special word of thanks to Darren Hayes Motors Ltd, Graiguecullen who provided a car to the working crew while the work is in progress, and also to Barry Symes (Community Finance Ireland) for his financial support in making this project a reality.

The installation of the new running track doesn’t mean the club is going to sit back and just admire what has been done so far.

“We envisage future developments with maybe a stand, a storage unit and possibly some style of restaurant. That is in the future but we have a lot to do before we plan any further developments,” cautions Curran.

This project received grant aid from Carlow Local Community Development Committee under the Rural Development Programme Ireland 2014-2022 which is financed by the Irish Government and by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in Rural Areas.

THE St Laurence O’Toole Athletic club has launched an online fundraising campaign through a new idonate page, managed by Brìd Long (nee O’Reilly) a long standing member of the club.

“My family has been involved with St Laurence O Tooles since the early 1970’s ,firstly my older siblings ,then the younger half of the family and in more recent years my own children. I myself have been a member for over 40 years and have come through the juvenile , senior and now masters sections of the club. None of us were the best or the gold medal winners but we all had some success as team members down through the years. More importantly the club was “our place “ in our childhood and teenage years and we all have great memories of our time spent training and being with friends at the club , the time and dedication given by various coaches and travelling all over the country for competitions.

There are so many worthy charities out there that to raise €200,000 for an athletics club seems like an impossible task but if every family who has passed through the door of the club (even when there was no door!) and reaped its benefits contributes something no matter how small it is an achievable target.”