Writer pens poem in support of Carlow LGBTQ community

Friday, June 30, 2023

This poem is written by Dany Morrigan who is a writer (poetry being a large love of theirs), researcher and psychologist living in Carlow. After they saw that the drag show has been cancelled because of threats they needed to get involved in any way to support LGBTQ in Carlow.

Dead Name

This is my childhood home; I know the streets so well.

I’ve played in the parks, swung on the swings, spent summers on bridges with friends.

Now faces I can recognise but find them hard to place.

Where almost everyone knows your name, something I used to hate.

 

Hate might be a strong word, but I’m resentful of its weight.

Lived away for many years, I had forgotten the sound till today.

When someone called me Dania, it stung like frost on my cheek.

Like a stitch I couldn’t rip apart, tight against my chest

 

“It’s Dany” I will say, ready to launch into a practiced speech.

I only remember the faces of those who continue to repeat.

It’s hard when you come home, to a place you used to know.

To follow a name long dead, buried 6 feet below.

 

See although we might feel strong and found something that’s true!

A dead name doesn’t want to stay in the ground, it wants to follow you.

So be kind if you can, for I am unashamed,

it’s just it is not me, and I still want you to know MY name.

 

In other places I can slip away and take myself on the town

I’ve introduced myself, new people they remember.

Those close to me and those I love, THAT name they won’t surrender.

I know it isn’t done with hate, and just like them, I must be patient.

 

Hello

My name is Dany, no longer Dania.

It’s nice to make your acquaintance.

Dany Morrigan

This poem was first published in the Out Mag which is free with this week’s Carlow Nationalist

