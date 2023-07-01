Four projects earmarked for new round of ‘Healthy Ireland’ funding

By Suzanne Pender

HEALTHY Carlow has received more than €1 million since 2017, with four specific projects earmarked for the latest round of funding.

Laura Kelly from Healthy Carlow attended the June meeting of Carlow Co Council to outline its work, which is part of the government initiative ‘Healthy Ireland’. The aim of Healthy Ireland is to increase the proportion of people who are healthy at all stages of life, reduce health inequalities and create an environment where every individual and sector of society can play their part in achieving a healthy Ireland.

Ms Kelly stated that Healthy Carlow has selected four projects for its latest round of funding, a sum in excess of €520,000, which runs until 2025.

The projects were chosen from 13 submissions and include: a Carlow Sports Partnership physical activity, leadership and support programme; Carlow Co Council’s Community Section mental health awareness and training; St Catherine’s Community Services Centre targeted programmes; and Waterford Leader Partnership social farming, with three social farms currently operating in Carlow and a further one just over the Kildare border.

The social farming project also offers the opportunities for an additional needs work placement programme over ten weeks.

Ms Kelly stated that the projects chosen had three specific target groups in mind: older adults, child and adolescents and disadvantaged families.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said that, often, Healthy Ireland can be pigeonholed into one aspect, like healthy eating, when, in fact, it is so much more, including mental health, sexual health, social farming and so on.

Cllr Charlie Murphy asked if it had initiatives for those hoping to quit cigarettes, adding that he went from smoking 60 a day to being off cigarettes for 15 years now.

Cllr William Paton asked if there had been any consideration to having a PrEP clinic in Carlow town. PrEP is for people who do not have HIV and want to take a pill to reduce their risk of HIV infection.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the issue of vapes, pointing out that a lot of young people were now using them, while cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue of recreational drugs and the horrendous impact it has on families.

“The stories are horrifying – grandparents harassed by drug dealers, people taking their own lives and young children seeing things not even adults should see,” he said.

Cllr Browne paid tribute to the huge work done by the GAA in this regard.

Ms Kelly agreed that the approach by Healthy Carlow is holistic. She stated that while they don’t have a programme for quitting smoking, they do liaise with the programme We Can Quit and can send contact details to those enquiring.

She stated that she was not sure if a PrEP clinic was considered for Carlow but would make enquiries and agreed that vapes are an issue that is now being considered as part of an imminent national policy.