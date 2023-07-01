Garda appeal for missing Carlow teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed who was last seen in the Monacurragh area of Co.Carlow on Wednesday 28 June 2023. He was last seen there at approximately 2pm on that day.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing white trousers, black and white jacket and also black runners.

Anyone with information on Muscab Mohammed’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6627, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.