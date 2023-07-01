Garda appeal for missing Carlow teen

Saturday, July 01, 2023

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed who was last seen in the Monacurragh area of Co.Carlow on Wednesday 28 June 2023. He was last seen there at approximately 2pm on that day.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing white trousers, black and white jacket and also black runners.

Anyone with information on Muscab Mohammed’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6627, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Muscab Mohammed

Filed under: , , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Primary school kids learn life-saving skills

Saturday, 01/07/23 - 11:14am

Teagasc launches new advisory programme

Saturday, 01/07/23 - 11:11am

Four projects earmarked for new round of ‘Healthy Ireland’ funding

Saturday, 01/07/23 - 11:05am

Similar Articles

Carlow defendant sentenced to six months for drugs possession

Friday, 30/06/23 - 9:28pm

‘I was in denial for a long time about who I was’: says Carlow’s Pauly Kavanagh

Friday, 30/06/23 - 8:34pm

Opening date of Carlow burrito bar revealed

Wednesday, 28/06/23 - 8:55pm